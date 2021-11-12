Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of STVN stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $2,607,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $23,582,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $461,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $3,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

