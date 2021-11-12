Stifel Nicolaus Increases Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Price Target to C$1.40

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Petrus Resources stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

