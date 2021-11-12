Stifel Nicolaus Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$8.25

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. 13,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,962. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

