Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 12th (ACQ, BDT, BIR, BOS, BYD, CTS, IFC, L, QTRH, SCL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 12th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price increased by Cormark to C$62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price raised by ATB Capital to C$12.00. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

had its target price increased by Cormark to C$13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target increased by Pi Financial to C$56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by Cormark to C$235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to C$250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$236.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price boosted by Cormark to C$12.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$12.50. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by Cormark to C$187.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target raised by ATB Capital to C$103.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target raised by Cormark to C$3.35. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target increased by Cormark to C$7.25. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital to C$6.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to C$2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price increased by Cormark to C$6.28. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital to C$180.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

