Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Lowered to “Tender” at National Bankshares

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.29 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$7.50. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Storm Resources to C$6.28 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Storm Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.98.

Shares of SRX traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 531,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,232. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.04. Storm Resources has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$6.35. The firm has a market cap of C$765.20 million and a PE ratio of 3,135.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$65.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

