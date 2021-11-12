Streamr Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $106.72 million and approximately $17.73 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00222403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00090352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

