Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAX. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €86.97 ($102.32).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAX traded down €0.85 ($1.00) on Friday, hitting €73.50 ($86.47). 78,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.33. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.45 ($71.12) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.