Strong Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.58 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $103.78 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be bought for $750.54 or 0.01175325 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,086,443.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79630552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00072116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00071981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00098003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.99 or 0.07201899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,756.63 or 0.99841182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

