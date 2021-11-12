Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. Subaru has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

Earnings History and Estimates for Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

