Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. Sumo Logic reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $457,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $78,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,913 shares of company stock worth $2,263,209 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

