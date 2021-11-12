Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 430 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $595,998,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $26.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,941.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,833.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,627.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

