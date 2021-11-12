Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 19,132 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after buying an additional 766,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after buying an additional 208,556 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $166.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

