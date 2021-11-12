Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $1.02 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.85. 241,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,695,682. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total transaction of $27,650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,269,488 shares of company stock worth $796,628,820. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

