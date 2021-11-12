Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $1.99 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

PFE stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $49.79. 349,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,958,445. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

