Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 13,918 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,918 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,037,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,370 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $270,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,808,722. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AME traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $138.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,923. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $143.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

