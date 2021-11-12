Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

SUNW stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.40. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunworks stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Sunworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

