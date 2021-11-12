Super Zero Protocol Price Down 5.7% This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.01 million and $1.70 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,641.56 or 0.07260003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00086551 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,544,861 coins and its circulating supply is 333,660,293 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

