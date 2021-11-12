SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SPCB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 597,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,675. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.