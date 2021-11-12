SuperLauncher Market Capitalization Achieves $4.47 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $257,380.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 64,970,739.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79001770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00072112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00072525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00098254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,656.16 or 0.07233839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,152.32 or 0.99667551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,155,788 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

