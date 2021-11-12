SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Vericel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Vericel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $42.58 on Friday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.57 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $364,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vericel by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $2,097,000.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.