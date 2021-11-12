SVB Leerink Comments on Veracyte, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veracyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.71.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

