SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $42.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

