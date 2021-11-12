S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 22.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. S&W Seed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SANW stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 162,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,033. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.96. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on SANW. B. Riley dropped their target price on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

