Switch (SWCH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Switch (NYSE: SWCH):

11/10/2021 – Switch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

11/8/2021 – Switch had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Switch had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Switch was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $1,500,553.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,471,526 shares of company stock valued at $37,391,213. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,814,000 after buying an additional 636,129 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,497,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,016,000 after buying an additional 1,166,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after buying an additional 3,021,499 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

