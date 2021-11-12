Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.