Syscoin Market Capitalization Reaches $258.05 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $258.05 million and approximately $34.36 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00393000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 622,321,607 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

