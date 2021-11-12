Systelligence LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Systelligence LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 192,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,350. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $156.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.