Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €41.86 ($49.25) and last traded at €41.68 ($49.04). 84,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.54 ($48.87).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLX. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) target price on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Talanx in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Talanx in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.92.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

