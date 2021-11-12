Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.27). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $12.97 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,376,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

