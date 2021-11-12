Tap (XTP) Hits Market Capitalization of $575,466.86

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Tap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a total market cap of $575,466.86 and approximately $532.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00223968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00090453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.