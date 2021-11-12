Tapmydata Reaches Market Cap of $1.81 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $556.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.75 or 0.00346128 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011740 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004471 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,189,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

