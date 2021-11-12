Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.39. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 2,640 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $511.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 58,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

