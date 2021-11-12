TD Securities Upgrades Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) to Buy

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$30.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.91.

Shares of ERO stock traded up C$0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$24.00. 110,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$17.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

