TD Securities Upgrades Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) to Buy

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$30.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.91.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded up C$0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 110,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,195. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.