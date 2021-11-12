TEAM (LON:TEAM) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

TEAM (LON:TEAM)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of TEAM in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of TEAM in a report on Friday.

Shares of TEAM stock remained flat at $GBX 70.50 ($0.92) during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. TEAM has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.90 ($1.20). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.97.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £19,250 ($25,150.25).

TEAM Company Profile

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

