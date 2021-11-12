Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) fell 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37. 12,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 5,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSVNF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.90 price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

