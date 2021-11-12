Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.41

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.41 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 487,649 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £41.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.51.

Tekcapital Company Profile (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

