Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Stock Price Up 1%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.72. Approximately 769 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

