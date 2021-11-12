Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,183 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after acquiring an additional 156,825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $5,179,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE TDS opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

