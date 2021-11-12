Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Director James Donald Bennett Acquires 20,000 Shares

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TELL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,822,508. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 535,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 184.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tellurian by 33.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 341.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150,055 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Tellurian by 198.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

