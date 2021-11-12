Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Teradata worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 19.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $559,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Teradata by 107.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

TDC opened at $48.93 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDC. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.