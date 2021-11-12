Terra Reaches One Day Volume of $764.95 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last week, Terra has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $23.02 billion and $764.95 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $49.48 or 0.00077443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008923 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 942,664,993 coins and its circulating supply is 465,362,383 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

