TerraKRW Trading Up 20.3% Over Last Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $37.40 million and $66,703.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,721,270.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79730239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00097979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.04 or 0.07215701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.54 or 0.99893907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 42,878,541,324 coins and its circulating supply is 42,877,812,215 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

