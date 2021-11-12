Terry P. Hatten Sells 666 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MUSA traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $183.63. 100,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.94. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.47 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.