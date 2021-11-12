The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $220.82 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.14 and a 200-day moving average of $227.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.27.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

