The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $219.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

