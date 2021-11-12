The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,621 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.33% of The Boston Beer worth $41,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $797.80.

SAM stock opened at $468.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $775.91. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.26 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

