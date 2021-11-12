The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.39

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.39 and last traded at $60.27, with a volume of 77298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,266,565 shares of company stock worth $134,172,421 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $4,492,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 106.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 53,309 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 307.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,267,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 956,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $232,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.