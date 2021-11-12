The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,302,939 shares of company stock valued at $103,427,295 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 88,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 41,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 44,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 26,618 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 157,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,188,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

