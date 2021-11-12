The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 544.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.68.

Shares of CAKE opened at $44.45 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 341.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

